LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and we want you to know Colon Cancer is preventable and treatable.

This is the 15th year that The Gastro Clinic, Acadiana Gastroenterology, Louisiana Gastroenterology Associates, Walgreens and KLFY have provided the “Test For Life” as a community awareness for Colon Cancer prevention.

Free test kits are being given away at all area Walgreen’s in Acadiana – while supplies last.

They are available in the Pharmacy Department.