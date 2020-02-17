Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

tax season

More tax season Headlines

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar