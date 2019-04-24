Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Your Local Election HQ
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Top Stories
Wednesday, 10 p.m update with look at possible impacts from what will become #Barry
Top Stories
Acadiana residents empty store shelves ahead of storm
Acadiana residents rush to fill up tanks ahead of storm
Drew Brees’ sons meet Zion Williamson at Wednesday’s ESPY’s — in Coordinating Tuxes
Youngsville readies for high water
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Alerts
Hunting and Fishing
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Beyond The Jersey
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Voluntary evacuations ordered for parts of Acadia Parish
1
of
/
4
Breaking News
Voluntary evacuation in low lying areas of Vermilion Parish
2
of
/
4
Breaking News
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of severe tropical weather
3
of
/
4
Breaking News
Sandbag distribution in Acadiana
4
of
/
4
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Washington
A new law in Washington could keep kids in booster seats until middle school