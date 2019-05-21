Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Video
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 21, 2019
Former Iberia Parish Clerk of Court scheduled for sentencing in fraud case today
Former Lafayette High Guard Corey Davis, Jr. among local players entering NBA following 2019 Draft
Gov. Edwards in Breaux Bridge Friday morning to sign SB 36 into law
Farmers Market at Moncus Park: Homemade BBQ sauce
More Video Headlines
The Krewe of Passe Partout says farewell to Jeff Horchak
Man wanted for attempted murder turns himself into New Iberia Police
Lake Fausse Point State Park temporarily closed due to high water
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: May 28, 2019
Rayne teen charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting
UPDATE: Missing Kaplan woman, Hannah McMellon, found safe
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: May 24, 2019
LDWF reminding residents of boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Commissioner Mike Strain offers tips to prepare livestock & pets for high waters near Morganza
New Iberia Police conducting Sobriety Checkpoint this weekend
KLFY News 10