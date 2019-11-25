Veterans Corner Inc

Abbeville55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas49°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge47°F Clear Feels like 47°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia48°F Clear Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent