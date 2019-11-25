Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Veterans Corner Inc

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories