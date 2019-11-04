The Nutcracker

Abbeville64°F Clear Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley67°F Clear Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 10 mph SE
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 5 mph
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia66°F Clear Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 3 mph
- Humidity
- 59%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 1 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent