Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Mass shooting coverage
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Ville Platte fills all PD patrol positions; Budget cut due to irresponsible spending
Minorities ‘can’t feel safe’ after KKK doc found in cop’s home
5-year-old from Ville Platte hailed as hero after surviving shooting while riding in car with father
Heavy police scene after man found shot in parking lot on Moss Street in Lafayette
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
streets division
LCG Streets Division stays busy maintaining streets and bridges