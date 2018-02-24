Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
School
Acadiana High School student wins scholarship
Lafayette Parish School System makes school bus improvements
Jonathan Martin, ex-NFL player, detained after Instagram post prompts school closure
KLFY News 10