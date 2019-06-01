Skip to content
Passe Partout
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: June 21, 2019
Former Iberia Parish Clerk of Court scheduled for sentencing in fraud case today
Former Lafayette High Guard Corey Davis, Jr. among local players entering NBA following 2019 Draft
Gov. Edwards in Breaux Bridge Friday morning to sign SB 36 into law
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Lil’ Buck Sinegal Remembered
More Passe Partout Headlines
Acadiana Talent Showcase
37th Annual Juneteenth Celebration returns to Opelousas Saturday
Passe Partout- Morning Rush (6/12/19)
Special Olympics of Vermillion Parish Bike/Jeep Poker Run
Acadiana Music Spotlight: Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
5th Annual “Battle for Paddle” happening Saturday
Sports Buddies launches today for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana
Passe Partout- Morning Rush (6-15-19)
Acadiana Music Spotlight- DG & The Freetown Sound
Farmers Market at Moncus Park: Homemade BBQ sauce
