Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Nfl Draft
200K people flood downtown Nashville for day 2 of Draft
Eddie George wears No. 9 to remember McNair at NFL Draft
Saints trade up 14 spots, draft Texas A&M center Erik McCoy
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Arizona
200,000 attend Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville
More Nfl Draft Headlines
Crowds flock to NFL Draft fan experience
Murray would be 22nd Heisman winner drafted No. 1 overall
NFL Draft: Bills looking to snag a playmaking Tight End
Titans: Does the team need an edge or interior D-lineman?
Draft Day arrives: Nashville set to take center stage
Ride sharing companies finding ways to counter NFL Draft road closures
Colts seeking edge rushers, wide receivers in first round
What fans CAN’T bring into the NFL Draft
Last-minute preparations for NFL Draft visitors
Titans hope fan base grows from hosting NFL Draft
KLFY News 10