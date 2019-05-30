Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Morganza Spillway
Officials: Morganza Spillway will not open Sunday
St. Mary Parish: Residents asked to stay off of the levee
Local swamp tour plans to run through opening of Morganza Spillway
Mississippi River spillway opening postponed to Sunday
Officials seeking information from residents facing flooding in lower St. Martin Parish
More Morganza Spillway Headlines
National Guard, residents prep for high waters in Krotz Springs
Flooding, pollution devastating state’s fishing industry
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns residents about wildlife before spillway’s opening
Morganza spillway opening delayed
SMPSO is enforcing ‘zero tolerance’ on anyone found driving on levees
Officials: As water rises, take caution for fleeing wildlife
VIDEO ALERT: The Barge has arrived on the Bayou Chene in response to Morganza Spillway opening
Army Corps of Engineers addressed spillway questions at Butte La Rose town meeting
Opening of Morganza Spillway’s impact on local economy
Spillway coverage: Follow the Army Corps on Engineers’ Flood Inundation Map
KLFY News 10