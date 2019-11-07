Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Milton Elementary

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories