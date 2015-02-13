Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Mardi Gras
Krewe of Xanadu honors military in 2019 ball
Krewe of Xanadu honors military in 2019 ball
Carencro Parade rolls though raindrops
Top dogs take part in Krewe des Chien Parade
Krewe De Canailles parade walks through Downtown Lafayette
More Mardi Gras Headlines
Franklin Mayor Named Grand Marshal for St. Mary CAA Krewe of Head Start Parade
2019 Mardi Gras Season is officially underway in Lafayette
Mardi Gras parade-goers in New Orleans disturbed by blackface figurines
Officer Michael Middlebrook’s family to lead Queen’s Parade tonight
Krewe of Xanadu holds 28th Ball
Newcomers Club will still celebrate Mardi Gras with a family oriented festival
LARC’S “Beads-N-More Store” continues to provide jobs for individuals with developmental disabilitie
New Orleans Mardi Gras revelry kicks off
Mardi Gras to Deliver Economic Boost
Lafayette Mardi Gras Parking Tips
KLFY News 10