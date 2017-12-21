Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Louisiana
UNIQUELY LOUISIANA: The strange, wonderful, & tasty things that make Louisiana what it is
Study: Louisiana gets ‘F’ for efforts to remove lead from school drinking water
Oyster Hazards
A Love Story: Louisiana Basketball coach honors his late wife
Railroad deaths on the rise
More Louisiana Headlines
West Monroe man accused of drugging, raping relative
Acadiana Eats: East Gate BBQ Express
Three suspects arrested in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Welsh man
Longtime Church Point barber dies
Ville Platte Police searching for attempted 2nd degree murder suspect
Louisiana’s political scene shifts to Washington Mardi Gras
Woman missing after falling overboard off Carnival Triumph
Saints coats and caps are hot items as Who Dats travel to cold Minneapolis
La. governor pitches plan for $1 billion fiscal cliff, gives preview of regular session goals
La. governor reflects on 2017, notes hurdles for 2018
KLFY News 10