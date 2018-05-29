Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
Top Stories
Pearson ditches print textbooks for college students in digital-first strategy
Top Stories
Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99
Worker dies from late June explosion in NW Louisiana
After 3 days, power fully restored in Jeanerette
House passes resolution formally denouncing Trump tweets as racist
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Contact Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Leblanc Road
New LeBlanc Road Bridge now open
Facebook
KLFY News 10