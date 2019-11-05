Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Jockey Lot

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar