Lafayette Jockey Lot

Abbeville69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Crowley69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Opelousas69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Breaux Bridge68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
New Iberia71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter