Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Jefferson County
Teen ‘cyber genius’ protecting Alabama’s most sensitive information
Cancer detection dogs training in Alabama
Coyote enters AL family’s home, kills pet cat
Alabama students go viral with “Old Town Road” remix
Target recalls half a million wooden toy cars that pose a choking risk
More Jefferson County Headlines
9-year-old golf prodigy taking fast track to success
Auburn fans looking forward to first Final Four
Final Four is new memory for long-time Auburn store owner
Auburn fans pumped for Final Four experience
Toomer’s Corner gets a bath as Auburn students gear up for Final Four game
Alabama editor promoting KKK revival says he’s selling paper
Lottery bills introduced by Alabama Lawmakers
Lottery bills introduced in Alabama Senate
Celebrating Women: Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood
10-year-old author becomes Amazon best-seller
KLFY News 10