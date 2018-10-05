Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Hurricanes
Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 26, many of them in Florida
Trapped by Hurricane Michael, some residents summoned aid by spelling out ‘HELP’ with logs
Michael’s death toll rises to 17, including 8 in Florida
How you can help survivors in the wake of Hurricane Michael
Beware scammers posing as Cajun Navy to solicit donations
More Hurricanes Headlines
Tyndall Air Force Base took a beating from Hurricane Michael
Acadian Ambulance assists with Hurricane Michael response
Drone video shows destruction in Panama City
“Potentially catastrophic” Hurricane Michael makes landfall in Florida Panhandle as Category 4 storm
Major Hurricane Michael makes landfall Wednesday in western Florida as a Cat. 4
Hurricane Michael becomes Category 3 storm, threatens Florida Panhandle
Michael Strengthens Into a Category 3 Hurricane
LUS readies to assist north Florida as Hurricane Michael moves toward Gulf coast
Hurricane Michael expected to strike Florida as Cat. 3 storm
Rain chances increasing, activity brewing in the tropics
KLFY News 10