Eye On Scams
Experts warn consumers about genetic DNA screening scams
Preparing for & recovering from flooding, make sure you choose right contractor
Consumers lost $19 million in social security scam calls
Employment scam targets local resident, scammer sends fraud check
Deceptive door-to-door solicitor targets Lafayette woman, credit score drops
Donating to experienced disaster relief platforms
One in four people buy something online that turns out to be counterfeit
Local woman loses thousands from student debt relief fraud
Parent claims travel agent scammed high school students out of senior trip
Acadiana parent claims local travel agent scammed high school students out of senior trip
IRS warns taxpayers of pervasive phishing schemes in its ‘Dirty Dozen’ campaign
Scammers claiming to be authorities accusing victims of drug trafficking, money laundering
LA Dept. of Revenue: Protect yourself from filing-season tax scams
Employment scam claiming to represent Schlumberger targeting local consumers
