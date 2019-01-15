Skip to content
Eye-on-scams
Scammers targeting businesses claiming to offer ads in non-existent directories
How to spot and stop robocalls
Parent claims travel agent scammed high school students out of senior trip
Parent claims travel agent scammed high school students out of senior trip
Acadiana parent claims local travel agent scammed high school students out of senior trip
More Eye-on-scams Headlines
Authorities looking for Acadiana resident accused of home improvement fraud
Utility scams on the rise in Acadiana
Cell phone porting scams targeted at stealing your phone number and service
IRS warns taxpayers of pervasive phishing schemes in its ‘Dirty Dozen’ campaign
CEO impersonation scam targets one Acadiana company
Scammers claiming to be authorities accusing victims of drug trafficking, money laundering
Meet Your Neighbor: Scammers using fake change-of-address websites
Phone call scam asking for tax money or threaten jail time
Scammer locks Acadiana resident’s computer for not giving personal information up
Meet Your Neighbor: Scammers using tactics to steal money off of gift cards
