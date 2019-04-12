Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Church Fires
Federal trial date set for Holden Matthews, accused church fire arsonist
St. Landry church fires: See photos, other evidence prosecutors offered against suspect
Arson suspect charged with federal hate crimes for setting fire to three St. Landry Parish
Senator John Kennedy visits with pastors of burned St. Landry Parish churches
Vice President Mike Pence meets with pastors from burned St. Landry Parish churches
More Church Fires Headlines
Vice President Mike Pence meets with religious leaders of three destroyed churches
Millions of dollars pour in for three St. Landry Parish destroyed by fire
Drive for 3 burned African American churches tops $1.8M goal
South Louisiana philanthropists establish St. Landry Church Fires Fund
IBERIABANK Makes Donation to Support Rebuilding of St. Landry Parish Churches
St. Landry Parish churches rebuilding after fires; GoFundMe set up
Church burning suspect faces three hate crime charges, denied bond
Ben Watson is helping in the rebuilding of three recently burned churches
Security company to assist St. Landry Churches
What’s next for burned St. Landry Parish churches?
KLFY News 10