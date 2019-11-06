Abbeville55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 3 mph NE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 6 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 91%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 3 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge54°F Clear Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
60°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous