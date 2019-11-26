Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories