St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter Over Capacity: Adoption Fees lowered
Family seeks help with burial of 2-year-old Lafayette gunshot victim
GoFundMe created to help with funeral costs of 2-year-old boy in Orlando hostage standoff
The Lafayette Animal Shelter to Host two Adoption Events Starting this Saturday
WEATHER BLOG: Scattered storms today and tomorrow as moisture increases
Video Forecast
National Headlines
Jury deliberates case of Navy SEAL charged with murder
Judge: Andy Warhol didn’t violate Prince picture copyright
‘John Doe DNA’ from 1992 matched to California rape suspect
Trump, California governor spar over immigrant health care
Mom who tried to kill baby held in his death 11 years later
Father of 2, deported to El Salvador, allowed return to US
Group say conditions dire for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico
Oregon governor ready to take lead on divisive climate plan
Rwandan in US who lied about role in genocide gets 8 years
Facebook mail site evacuated after possible sarin scare
