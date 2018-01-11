Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Top Stories
Breaux Bridge man arrested in connection with shots fired incident
Arrest made in fatal shooting of pregnant Minden woman
Fire investigation in Jeanerette; owner believes its no accident
Jury finds Slidell man guilty of beating infant son to death
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Abbeviille
BREAKING: Abbeville City Marshal calls for investigation into teacher’s arrest