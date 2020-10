ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A homicide investigation is underway in Baldwin. Authorities said a woman was fatally shot Tuesday near Hwy. 182 and Newman Street.

Authorities said the victim was allegedly killed by her spouse. The suspect is in custody. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. inside a home, Baldwin Mayor Abel Prejean said.

Investigators are still at the scene. This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.