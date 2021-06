BALDWIN, La (KLFY) — The Town of Baldwin has shut off water for certain streets to repair a leak in a main water line.

The area is to the east of the railroad track on Martin Luther King and includes the following roads:

Branch St.

N. Branch St.

Baptiste

E. Long

Coulee

Baronne

Labau

W. Long

8th

9th

10th

6th

Rosebud

Richard

Jolivette

Water will be off for these areas until further notice.