Voluntary evacuation issued for St. Mary Parish south of Intracostal Waterway

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) -- A car fleeing from a Patterson Police cruiser ran off the roadway and struck a tree, killing two passengers and injuring the driver, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Warren Joe Hines, 46, and Markqel James, 17, both of Franklin, were killed in the crash. They were two of three people in a 1999 Cadillac Eldorado driven by Joseph B. James, 39, of Franklin. Neither Hines nor Markqel James were buckled up.