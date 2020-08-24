Voluntary evacuation issued for St. Mary Parish south of Intracostal Waterway

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Due to the effects of tropical storms Marco and Laura, St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has declared a voluntary evacuation for all areas south of Intracoastal Waterway effective today, Aug. 24 at 12 noon.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

90°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

90°F Clear Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 95°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
73°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

87°F Clear Feels like 92°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
75°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low near 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

89°F Few Clouds Feels like 98°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

