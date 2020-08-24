FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Due to the effects of tropical storms Marco and Laura, St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has declared a voluntary evacuation for all areas south of Intracoastal Waterway effective today, Aug. 24 at 12 noon.
Voluntary evacuation issued for St. Mary Parish south of Intracostal Waterway
