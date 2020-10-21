UPDATE: Baldwin man arrested in shooting death of his wife

UPDATE: Baldwin police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his wife.

Authorities say around 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, officers received a call from the daughter of 64-year-old Sonny James LeBlanc Sr.,

The daughter told police that LeBlanc called her to tell her that he had just shot his wife in the 100 block of Newman Street.

Police say they found LeBlanc near the Dixon Funeral home on Main Street in Baldwin where he was taken into custody.

The victim, Sandra LeBlanc was found shot in the chest area and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

LeBlanc has been charged with first degree murder and is in jail with no bond.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. inside a home, Baldwin Mayor Abel Prejean said.

Investigators are still at the scene. This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.