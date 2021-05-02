UPDATE: Arrest made in weekend fatal shooting in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A local man was taken into custody Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning on Main Street in Baldwin.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff confirms death of Baldwin shooting victim

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Hills was developed as the suspect in the shooting and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He surrendered at the Jeanerette Marshal’s Office, SMPSO said, and was charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Hills was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail and has a bond of $1 million.

The victim, 23-year-old Brian Gibson, Jr. of Baldwin, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, SMPSO said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.