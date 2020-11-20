Two-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish claims life of motorcyclist

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish took the life of a motorcyclist earlier today, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Felix Perro, Jr., 56, of Franklin, was traveling east on La. 322 on his 2007 Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle. He attempted to lay down his motorcycle when an 18-wheeler pulled in front of him while trying to turn into a parking lot. Perro and his bike became lodged under the trailer. Despite wearing a helmet, Perro suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Miguel Martinez-Villalobos, 56, was buckled up and was not injured. Martinez-Villalobos, who showed no signs of impairment, did submit a voluntary breath sample which indicated no alcohol in his system. A toxicology sample was obtained from Perro for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.