Two Franklin men arrested for shots fired at a vehicle with kids inside

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Two men ended up behind bars after Franklin Police say they shot at a vehicle with three children inside.

Tyric Trufant, 51 and Joaquin Alexis, 36, both of Franklin, were arrested yesterday, Oct. 25 and identically charged with attempted second-degree murder and four counts each of illegal use of weapons. Trufant was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Alexis was booked, processed, and released on a $100,000 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly said officers originally repsonded to shots fired on Anderson Street. On scene, they found a vehicle with gunfire damage. The vehicle had three juveniles and an adult male at the time of the shooting. One child suffered minor injuries.

The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.