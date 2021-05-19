Toddler, driver killed in crash due to improper buckling

SIRACUSAVILLE, La (KLFY) — Two people died because of improper buckling in a crash that took place between Morgan City and Amelia in St. Mary Parish today, according to Louisiana State Police.

The LSP responded to a single-vehicle crash this morning after a driver lost control of a car that was traveling west on U.S. 90 and ran off the road and hit a tree. It was raining at the time of the crash.

The driver, who was not buckled, was pronounced dead at the scene as well as the toddler, who was improperly buckled.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. Driving too fast for weather conditions is suspected to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

The names of the car’s occupants are being withheld at this time.

Louisiana state law requires motor vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.

For assistance with proper child seat installation, please visit www.facebook.com/BuckleUpLouisiana/ or contact your nearest LSP Public Information Officer. Contact information is available at lsp.org/public.html.

LSP encourages that drivers take advantage of this free service to ensure the safety of child passengers.