FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Water issues are forcing the early closure of three Franklin schools today, according to sources from the St. Mary Parish School Board.

Franklin Jr. High and Franklin High School will close at 1 p.m today.

Foster Elementary will close at 1:30 p.m. today.

Buses will run as normal, according to officials. It is unclear if the schools will be reopening on Wednesday as of the time of this publication.