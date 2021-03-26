UPDATE: 2 teens arrested for first-degree murder of Thibodaux man in late-night shooting in Patterson

UPDATE, 5:39 p.m.: St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith said two teens have been arrested in the death of Keiondre Onell Allridge.

Cameron Jaron Schrod Hogan, 18, of Patterson, was arrested at around 9:10 a.m. this morning on the following charges:

Cameron Jaron Schrod Hogan

First-degree murder

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Cultivation of marijuana

Possession of firearm withg obliterated serial number

Possession of firearm in presence of a CDS

Illegal use of CDS in the presence of person under 17 years of age

Possession of legend drug without prescription with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

A juvenile male, 16, was arrested at around 11:50 a.m. and charged with first-degree murder and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Smith said it was learned through the investigation that Allridge and the occupants of the vehicle had traveled to a residence in Patterson to meet someone. While sitting in the vehicle, they were approached by two males who subsequently fired at them. The driver of the vehicle drove the occupants to a truck stop located at in the 1900 block of U.S. 90 in Patterson.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Hogan’s home, which led to drugs and weapons being seized. Hogan was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set. The juvenile male was arrested and is being housed at a juvenile detention center.

ORIGINAL POST: PATTERSON, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.



Sheriff Blaise Smith says the shooting happened in the Zenor Road area of Patterson just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.



The Sheriff says they also received a call of a man wounded at the Patterson Truck Stop.



When deputies arrived at the truck stop, they found a vehicle with three people inside.



The victim, identified as Keiondre Allridge, 21, of Thibodaux, was later pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.



The shooting is still under investigation.