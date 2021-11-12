Suspected shooter in Grizzaffi St. incident turns self in to Morgan City Police

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — The main suspect in a shooting that left one person injured on Grizzaffi St in Morgan City has turned himself in, according to police.

Keith Garner Jr., 19, of Morgan City, faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated obstruction of highway commerce, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a dangerous instrument, and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone. Morgan City Police Lt. John Schaff said evidence was uncovered linking Garner Jr. as the shooter in the incident, and warrants were obtained for his arrest. On Thursday, officials labeled Garner “armed and dangerous.”

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and Berwick Police Department assisted in the execution of those warrants, but Garner turned himself in to police shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night. His bond was set at $550,000.

Garner is suspected in shooting one victim on Tuesday, Nov. 9 on Grizzaffi St. No motive has been given. The victim was last reported in stable, but guarded, condition.