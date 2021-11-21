St. Mary Sheriff’s Office request public’s help locating Lafayette man in alleged shooting incident

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Lafayette man in an alleged shooting incident.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting incident happened Saturday on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista.

Deputies arrived and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Derrick Lee John Williams, Jr. 20, of Lafayette is wanted in the shooting incident and is on the run, police said.

During their investigation, it was also revealed that Williams allegedly took a 1-year-old from their residence and fled the area, police said.

The 1-year-old was reported missing and in danger, but was later found safe on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (337) 828-1960.