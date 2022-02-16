FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith announced the addition of a new K-9 officer, a two-year-old hound by the name of Ellie Belle.

In a Facebook post, the department said that Ellie Belle is specifically trained in tracking.

“Although patrol K-9s are sometimes used to track and apprehend criminals, K-9 Ellie Belle has the ability to pick up human scent and track humans for longer distances,” stated the post.

Ellie Belle could be used to track lost children, disoriented persons, fugitives, and escaped inmates. The dog is currently in a regular training schedule tailored to her abilities. Capt. Chris Veillion said that Ellie Belle is performing extremely well and is ready for service.

“One interesting observation about K-9 Ellie Belle is that she has ‘taken a shine’ to Sheriff Blaise Smith,” stated the Facebook post. “She recently visited with the sheriff on a few occasions and seems to really love being with him.”