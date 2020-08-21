St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office welcomes first woman K-9 handler

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is welcoming its first-ever female K-9 handler, Danielle Wilson.

Sheriff Blaise Smith, Deputy Danielle Wilson, and K-9 Jase

According to Public Information Officer David Spencer, Deputy Wilson will be teamed up with K-9 Jace, A five-year-old German shepherd that is certified in narcotics detection by the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association.

Spencer said Wilson was pursuing her degree in college to become a lawyer when she was encouraged by a friend to apply for a job in law enforcement. She was hired as a dispatcher and eventually made her way to become a Communications Shift Supervisor. She came to the SMPSO with four years’ experience in communications, and after graduating from the parish’s training academy, she is now part of the K-9 section.

“I want to welcome Deputy Danielle Wilson and K9 Jace as our new K9 team here at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Blaise Smith. “Our K9 program has been very successful and this is just another welcomed addition to our continuing efforts to serve the citizens of St. Mary Parish.”