St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office hires first female K9 handler

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith and deputies from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office are welcoming the newest K9 handler, Danielle Wilson.

Wilson is the first female K9 handler for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Wilson will be working with Jace, a 5-year-old German Shepherd who is NNDDA (National Narcotics Detector Dog Association) certified in Narcotics Detection.

She will soon be certified as a dual purpose dog which will add to his capabilities.

Deputy Wilson started out as a dispatcher and eventually made her way to become a communications shift supervisor.

She came to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office with four years of experience in communications and was hired as a Patrol Deputy.

After graduating from the St. Mary Parish Regional Training Academy, she is now a part of our K9 section.

“I want to welcome Deputy Danielle Wilson and K9 Jace as our new K9 team here at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Our K9 program has been very successful and this is just another welcomed addition to our continuing efforts to serve the citizens of St. Mary Parish,” said Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Sheriff Smith has expanded the K9 Section since taking the reins as Sheriff and is excited about Deputy Wilson and K9 Jace as a new K9 team on the road.