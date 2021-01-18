St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office has a message for ‘I love to drive slow in the left lane’ motorists

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – So when was the last time you encountered someone driving very slowly in the left lane or a ‘rolling roadblock?’

“Slow left lane driving is annoying and can also be really dangerous,” according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Combine a slow left lane driver with a motorist moving along at the same speed in the right lane and that is how you get a ‘rolling roadblock.’

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the ‘I love to drive slow in the left lane’ motorists that it is against the law.

Louisiana law (RS 32:71) discourages driving in the left lane.

The law states, “upon all multilane highways, no vehicle shall be driven in the left-hand lane except when directed otherwise, preparing for a left turn at an intersection or private road or driveway, overtaking or passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction, or when right-hand lanes are congested; however, no vehicle being driven in the left lane except when directed otherwise or preparing for a left turn at an intersection, private road, or driveway shall impede any other vehicle that is traveling in the same lane and behind that vehicle.”

The attached photo gets the message across, “don’t be this guy,” according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.