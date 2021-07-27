St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s ‘lost and found’ post seeks rightful owners of meth, marijuana found in the woods

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Its a classic lost and found social media post.

It’s from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking the person or persons responsible for leaving their “stuff” in the woods.

It happened Tuesday in the St. Mary Parish community of Amelia when deputies found some meth, weed, synthetic weed and a digital scale in the woods near Friendship Alley.

Using comedy, the sheriff’s office wants the responsible party to step forward and claim their items.

“Gee, ya gotta hate it when stuff ya need comes up missing. The frustration of looking everywhere you can remember that you might have put your stuff and it just seems to be nowhere… Yes, we have all been there.

So, 𝙬𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙗𝙤𝙙𝙮 𝙤𝙪𝙩! Recently, we found some stuff in the woods near Friendship Alley in Amelia…We are quite certain that someone is really missing these important items…𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙡, 𝙙𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙨, 𝙢𝙮 𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙, WE HAVE YOUR STUFF!!”

The tongue and cheek post ask that whoever is missing their items to call their “friendly an helpful deputies” at 985-702-1835 to claim.

“We will keep it nice and safe for you in the meantime.”