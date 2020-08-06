St. Mary Parish School Board moves start date back to Sept. 8

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish School Board voted in a special meeting this afternoon to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year until Sept. 8.

According to the school board’s website, the new calendar was proposed by Superintendent Dr. Teresa Bagwell, based on several factors, including:

the importance of providing additional preparation time as teachers transition to virtual instruction.

the desire to share more information with parents about their role when choosing a virtual education for their children.

the concerns of parents about returning their children to traditional learning in the face of a COVID-19 pandemic.

the need to ensure that the technology to make online learning work was ready to be deployed.

To download and see the full school year calendar for St. Mary Parish, click below: