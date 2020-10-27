St. Mary Parish prepares for Zeta to make landfall

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- St. Mary Parish officials are preparing for tropical-storm force winds when Zeta makes landfall Wednesday.

“This is number eight that we’ve prepared for this year, but we’ve been lucky. It’s amazing how we’ve dodged the bullet every time. We had impacts, but it could have been so much worse. This one is a prime example,” St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director David Naquin said.

Naquin says they’re ready for Tropical Storm Zeta.

“It appears to us that the cold front coming through Wednesday is kind of going to get this thing out of our way, and we’ll be spared with the worst of it. We’re still expecting tropical force winds, probably some rain, but you know, this system is moving pretty fast, and when those things move that fast, they generally don’t drop a lot of rain. So I don’t think rain is going to be our problem,” he said.

He says the main problem with this storm will be the strong winds.

“The impacts for us should start at four or five o’clock tomorrow afternoon, and it should be over by midnight. It’s just going to be seven or eight hours in duration. Very short for a hurricane, but that shows you that it’s a fast-mover, 18 mph right now, probably going to go into the 20’s before it makes landfall. So it’s going to be here before you know it,” he added.

Naquin says they’re prepared to close flood gates, but he believes that won’t be necessary.

“We are going to prepare for the worse, but we believe we’re going to be in pretty good shape,” he said.