St. Mary Parish man charged with attempted murder of an officer

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 40-year-old Berwick man has been arrested following a shooting involving deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Robert Parker is facing numerous charges including attempted first degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana and hit and run.
According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, deputies on Friday were notified by Berwick Police of a disturbance involving Parker and told to be on the lookout for him.
He was located driving a vehicle on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista, Smith said.
Deputies attempted to stop Parker, but he refused, leading police on a high speed chase.
Smith said Parker eventually crashed his vehicle, got out and started firing a weapon at deputies as he fled the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported, Smith said.
Parker was captured a short while later and arrested on the following charges:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Aggravated flight from officer
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute
- Reckless operation with accident
- Illegal possession of stolen firearms
- Hit and run
- Obstruction of justice-aggravated
He also held three failure to appear warrants with the SMPSO
- Introduction of contraband-penal institution
- Possession of synthetic cannabinoids
- Aggravated assault with a firearm
- Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Resisting an officer
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of schedule I (mdma)
- Illegal possession of weapons
Parker is behind bars at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center with a $500K bond, Smith said.