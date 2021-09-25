St. Mary Parish man charged with attempted murder of an officer

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 40-year-old Berwick man has been arrested following a shooting involving deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Robert Parker is facing numerous charges including attempted first degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana and hit and run.

According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, deputies on Friday were notified by Berwick Police of a disturbance involving Parker and told to be on the lookout for him.

He was located driving a vehicle on Highway 90 in Bayou Vista, Smith said.

Deputies attempted to stop Parker, but he refused, leading police on a high speed chase.

Smith said Parker eventually crashed his vehicle, got out and started firing a weapon at deputies as he fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported, Smith said.

Parker was captured a short while later and arrested on the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated flight from officer

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute

Reckless operation with accident

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Hit and run

Obstruction of justice-aggravated

He also held three failure to appear warrants with the SMPSO

Introduction of contraband-penal institution

Possession of synthetic cannabinoids

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Resisting an officer

Possession of marijuana

Possession of schedule I (mdma)

Illegal possession of weapons

Parker is behind bars at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center with a $500K bond, Smith said.