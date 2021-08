Premium Getty Images for WFLA use only

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has issued a voluntary evacuation for the entirety of the parish and a mandatory evacuation for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The voluntary evacuation begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 27.

The mandatory evacuation is for all areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway, including Burns Point and Cypremont Point and it goes into effect at 8 a.m. Saturday, August 28.