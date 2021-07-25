St. Mary Parish inmate’s attempted escape ends without incident

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) An attempted escape at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center was unsuccessful Sunday, the sheriff’s office reports.

According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, corrections deputies noticed an inmate was not in the area he was assigned too.

Smith said deputies did find him a short time later within the facility, and at no time was the public in any danger.

“I would like to commend Major Nick Rogers and the corrections deputies for their diligence in executing their duties to bring this attempt to a very quick resolution.”