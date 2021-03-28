St. Mary Parish firefighters extinguish mobile home, camper, shed, several vehicles and ATV’s engulfed in flames





ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Firefighters in St. Mary Parish extinguished a fire involving a mobile home, camper, shed, several vehicles and multiple ATV’s.

It happened on Romero Lane before dawn Saturday in the Sorrell community.

According to Fire Chief Clarence Clark, firefighters arrived shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday and found a trailer, 3 vehicles, 2 sheds, a camper, and multiple ATV’s fully engulfed in flames.

He said crews from Jeanerette, Chitimacha, Baldwin, Grand Marais, and BOM assisted in extinguishing the massive blaze.

According to Clark, the homeowners heard a popping noise and along with their working smoke alarms were able to escape the dwelling with their pets.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Clark said.

No one, including firefighters, were hurt during the fire, he said.

To help the family, please drop off clothes and shoes at St Mary Parish Fire District 11 Central Station at 1205 Big Four Corners Rd, Jeanerette La 70544.

Female shoes size 8 1/2

Shirts small & pants 0-3 size small

Men shoes size 11

Pants 34/30

Shirt-Large