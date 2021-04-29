St. Mary Parish deputies arrest Centerville man for rape, child porn, carnal knowledge

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A Centerville man was arrested Wednesday by St. Mary Parish sheriff’s deputies after complaints of computer-aided solicitation of a pair of juveniles.

Caleb Luke LeBlanc, 23, of Centerville, faces charges third-degree rape, pornography involving juveniles, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Public Information Officer David Spencer said the investigation started April 22. Through the investigation, deputies learned of two victims. A warrant was obtained for LeBlanc, and he was taken into custody April 28. Bail was set at $210,000.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time, said Spencer.