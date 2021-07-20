St. Mary Parish announces traffic plan for closed La. 182 bridge

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish officials have announced a new temporary traffic plan for the La. 182 bridge, which has been closed for repairs.

According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, the plan aims to alleviate traffic congestion during the morning and afternoon commutes.

In the afternoons, one lane of traffic will be open for westbound traffic only into Berwick from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In the mornings, one lane of traffic will be open for eastbound traffic only into Morgan City from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Outside of these two time frames, the bridge will be closed to all traffic for repairs. Smith said law enforcement officers will be present to monitor traffic. The plan will stay in place until the bridge’s repairs are complete and it reopens to the public.

Smith says that motorists should still expect some delays and slower moving traffic, however, this plan should help move traffic over the Atchafalaya.